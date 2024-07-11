NYC man arrested in road rage punch that landed 77-year-old mall visitor in coma

A New York City man has been arrested in the alleged road rage-induced punch in a New Jersey mall parking lot that landed another man in a coma for two months, authorities say.

The 29-year-old from the Bronx was charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured person in the April 8 incident at Plaza West Mall on Bergen Boulevard, authorities say.

According to investigators, the 77-year-old victim and the suspect had been involved in a minor collision. The two argued, and then the suspect punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious.

He was in a medically induced coma for two months.

Investigators say the two didn't know either other prior to the incident.