New York City

NYC man arrested in road rage punch that landed 77-year-old mall visitor in coma

Investigators say the two didn't know either other prior to the incident

By NBC New York Staff

generic caution tape vg
NBC 4 New York

A New York City man has been arrested in the alleged road rage-induced punch in a New Jersey mall parking lot that landed another man in a coma for two months, authorities say.

The 29-year-old from the Bronx was charged with aggravated assault and endangering an injured person in the April 8 incident at Plaza West Mall on Bergen Boulevard, authorities say.

According to investigators, the 77-year-old victim and the suspect had been involved in a minor collision. The two argued, and then the suspect punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

He was in a medically induced coma for two months.

Investigators say the two didn't know either other prior to the incident.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York City
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us