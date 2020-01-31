Bronx Father Arrested in Death of 1-Month-Old Son: Police

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday in connection to his 1-month-old son's death, according to the NYPD.

Police say Teshawn Watkins, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and act in a manner injurious to a child after officers on Wednesday found the toddler, Kaseem, unconscious and unresponsive in his home on Holland Avenue in Williamsbridge.

The boy was transported to Montefiore North Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other information was immediately available.