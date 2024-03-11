Bronx delivery worker suspects armed robbers called in phony order

A food delivery worker robbed at gunpoint believes an order he attempted to make last week was a set up, and says the whole incident was caught on camera.

Exclusive surveillance video allegedly catches two suspects working the robbery scheme in a Bronx building, and now detectives are trying to determine if the same men might be connected to other crimes.

According to video obtained by NBC New York, a man and his accomplice sneak behind a food delivery worker sitting on the stairs inside a building near Jacobus Place and West 225th Street late Friday evening. One of the men puts a gun in the worker's face while the other allegedly takes the food and victim's cash -- nearly $300.

"They call here to make an order for a delivery there. We deliver to there and they give me the wrong apartment number and we call them and they rob him," the victim's boss said Monday.

The 20-year-old delivery worker said he can only remember the gun waving in his face and hopes police will make a quick arrest.

He said he has to continue working, but he's fearful for his safety.

"We worry about his safety. We worry about [the suspects] keep doing that," his boss added.

The NYPD is hoping anyone who recognizes the robbers will contact authorities.