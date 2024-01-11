Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in Bronx road rage crash

A 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges for allegedly intentionally mowing down a moped driver in the Bronx in an act of road rage last year, prosecutors say.

Lillibeth Vasquez, 28, of Allentown, was arraigned on second-degree and first-degree counts for those offenses, respectively, on Wednesday in the Nov. 25 death of Robert Jiminez, according to the Bronx district attorney's office.

Investigators allege Jiminez was driving too closely to Vasquez's Honda Civic around 2:20 p.m. that day on Southern Boulevard near 163rd Street and Vasquez became enraged.

They claim she started to chase Jiminez, driving through two red lights and then speeding the wrong way down a one-way street until she crashed her car into the back of his moped. The impact launched Jiminez's body into a brick building at Intervale Avenue and Fox Street, leading to his death, investigators say.

Vasquez also crashed into the building. Remand was continued after her arraignment.

"This driver's wanton disregard for other people on the streets of the Bronx allegedly led to one death and could have had further catastrophic consequences," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

Information on a possible attorney for Vasquez wasn't immediately available.