15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case.

NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Further investigation indicated Scott had suffered trauma to his neck area. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to confirm how he died.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Scott's 28-year-old stepfather is being questioned in the case, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.