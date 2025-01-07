Broadway Week is coming back for 2025! Here are the 27 shows participating

Calling all theater lovers! What better way to celebrate the new year than by taking advantage of the annual ticket deals of NYC Broadway Week?

NYC Broadway Week is the biggest annual ticket event for Broadway and it is set to take place from Jan. 21 to Feb. 9.

The event is a collaboration between The Broadway League and New York City Tourism + Conventions. Discounted tickets are already on sale. If you are interested, use promo code BWAYWK25 for 2-for-1 ticket deal. You can also upgrade to better seats at a discounted rate by using the code: BWAYUP25

If you are interested in taking advantage of NYC Broadway Week deals, here's a look at the participating shows:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.