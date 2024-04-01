Broadway actor robbed in Manhattan before performance in ‘The Notebook

A Broadway actor said he was robbed in Manhattan prior to a performance on Easter Sunday.

John Cardoza, who plays "younger Noah" in the Broadway adaptation of "The Notebook," posted on his Instagram Stories that he was robbed around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday near 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Ave.

The NYPD confirmed the robbery telling NBC New York a man was buying food at the location when he was approached and ask for a dollar. Police said when the victim refused, the suspect "simulated a firearm in his pocket" and took the victim's wallet before leaving the location.

Cardoza said he offered to buy the man lunch because he didn't have cash on him, before the situation escalated.

"I'm fine," Cardoza posted. "Ultimately, he didn't make off with anything irreplaceable."

In a subsequent post, Cardoza said the person who took his wallet made attempts to his credit card in stores along 145th Street.

"I was grateful to have a place to head immediately after, full of people I love, to do work that I love. So I've been in good hands :)," Cardoza said.

"The Notebook" is currently playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre on West 45th Street.

Police said there have been no arrests in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.