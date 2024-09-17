10-year-old boy critically injured after struck by car on Staten Island: Police

A 10-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Staten Island, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Nicholas Street in the St. George neighborhood, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the child being struck, but the boy was taken to Richmond University Medical Center after suffering critical injuries, according to police and FDNY officials.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, but information on charges was not available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.