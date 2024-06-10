Manhattan

Man critically hurt in Manhattan bowling alley stabbing

It happened on the Lower East Side early Monday

By Jennifer Millman

A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was slashed and stabbed in the stomach at a Manhattan bowling alley early Monday, authorities say.

Authorities responding to a call about a stabbing at The Gutter NYC on Essex Street on the Lower East Side around 1:45 a.m. encountered the injured victim.

Police say they are looking for three potential suspects.

It wasn't clear what prompted the stabbing, nor was it known if the victim knew his attackers. No description of them was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

