Volunteers to Distribute Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals as Pandemic Drives Food Insecurity

What to Know The pandemic has caused food insecurity to surge all across the tri-state area.

Early Thursday morning, volunteers were already hard at work at The Bowery Mission in Manhattan preparing warm Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

And while it is a tradition for the organization to cook up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for over a thousand people, this year, due to COVID, it will be a bit different, with outside dining and social distancing measures in place.

The pandemic has caused food insecurity to surge all across the tri-state area.

Early Thursday morning, volunteers were already hard at work at The Bowery Mission in Manhattan preparing warm Thanksgiving meals for those in need. And while it is a tradition for the organization to cook up a traditional Thanksgiving meal for over a thousand people, this year -- due to COVID -- it will be a bit different with outside dining and social distancing measures in place.

According to James Winans, CEO of The Bowery Mission, the organization usually saw upwards of 1,800 people walk through their doors on Thanksgiving for a warm meal prepared by around 500 volunteers in years past. However, in 2020 meals will be distributed outdoors with a limited number of volunteers helping out.

The Bowery Mission set up tents outside where people can enjoy their meals while being socially distant.

While Winans said it is hard to say how many people will show up Thanksgiving, The Bowery Mission anticipates more than 1,000 people, with the organization's volunteers preparing "plenty of food."

Although food insecurity has been an ongoing issue, Winans said the pandemic has intensified the problem.

"At the height of this pandemic, we saw the numbers double here at The Bowery Mission," Winans told News 4 New York. "We saw new people on the line. People who had just lost work, had just been laid off, furloughed, and were relying on emergency for the first time, as well as our neighbors who don't have homes. We are here to serve everybody and we are going to do that in a special way today on Thanksgiving."

Thanksgiving dinner will be served between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday at The Bowery Mission.

Meanwhile, Citymeals on Wheels volunteers at Stanley Isaacs Senior Center gathered Thursday morning to prepare hot meals to deliver to older New Yorkers in need.

Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels, said that the organization will be delivering 25,000 "festive, nutritious, delicious Thanksgiving meals to homebound elderly New Yorkers."

Shapiro said the tradition allows older, homebound New Yorkers, who are too frail to cook or shop for themselves and who may be alone, to have a traditional meal and remind them that there is someone who cares, especially during the pandemic.

"With COVID, we all understand isolation in a new way, in a different way, and to think about an older New Yorker who really can't go to the grocery store because they are so vulnerable, the most vulnerable right now," Shapiro said. "For others to come out right now to volunteer, we have over 250 volunteers today, taking their time to think about others is incredible and so special, heartwarming and important."