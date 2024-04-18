Bomb threat closes NJ school district Thursday

An unspecified bomb threat forced the closure of Marlboro Township Schools in New Jersey Thursday as authorities worked to identify the source and veracity of the threat.

The superintendent for Marlboro Township Schools, which enrolls nearly 5,000 students in pre-K-8th grade, initially called for a two-hour delayed opening for schools in the district, citing the emailed bomb threat.

"This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to allow authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and ensure that the premises are safe for everyone," a post on X read. "We will keep you informed as we receive new information from police."

About 15 minutes later, a follow-up post on X notified families that Marlboro schools were closed. It's not clear what information prompted the change in decision. No other details were immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.