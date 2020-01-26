Body of Missing NJ Woman Stephanie Parze Possibly Found in Woods: Sources

What to Know Stephanie Parze vanished Halloween Eve after dropping her parents off at their home

No one has seen her since; the lights were on in her home and her car was in the driveway, but there was no sign of the young NJ woman

Law enforcement sources believe her body may have been found in a wooded area in Middlesex County, NJ

A body recovered Sunday afternoon in a wooded area of Middlesex County could be that of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The body was found off Route 9, south of Old Mill Road in Old Bridge, the county prosecutor's office said.

The office added the county's medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the body, believed to be Stephanie Parze, was fairly decomposed.

Parze vanished the night before Halloween, after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.

Her car was still in the driveway, along with her phone, at her home in Freehold Township, roughly 25 minutes from where the body was found in Old Bridge.

In late November, John Ozbilgen, her ex-boyfriend, was found dead by suicide in his home days after Monmouth County prosecutors classified him as a person of interest in her disappearance of Stephanie Parze.

The search for Parze has taken investigators from the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office to Long Pond Park in Staten Island, only a few miles from where Ozbilgen used to live.