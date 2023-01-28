Body in Fiery Driver's Seat Fuels Queens Mystery

A body charred beyond recognition was discovered in the driver's seat of a flaming vehicle in Queens after firefighters were called to the scene overnight to douse the fire, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a fire near Mott Avenue and Bay 25 Street in Far Rockaway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday says FDNY firefighters saw the body once they extinguished the blaze.

No details about the person, other than the individual had severe burns to the body and was in the driver's seat, was available. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

The NYPD says its investigation is ongoing.