Body found wrapped in plastic garbage, stuffed in shopping cart: Police

By NBC New York Staff

Police are investigating a grisly Bronx discovery after a man's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag and shoved into a shopping cart, police said.

The grim find was made after a 911 call was place around 11 a.m. Saturday at Whitlock Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Longwood neighborhood, according to police.

The body of 40-year-old Paul Bernardon was inside a garbage bag in the cart, police said. It was not clear how long the body had been there.

A cause of death for Bernardon was not immediately clear. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

