Body found in Central Park identified

Authorities have identified the body found near a busy part of Central Park a day ago as a Brooklyn man.

A Central Park Conservancy worker stumbled upon the man at the Hecksher Playground, around 62nd Street, around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him Tuesday as 37-year-old Ian Stapp.

No other details about Stapp were immediately released.

A cause of death was not immediately clear, nor was it known if foul play was suspected. The man had wounds to his stomach, chest and neck area. A bloody knife was found in his pocket, police said.

Law enforcement sources said that it had not yet been determined whether the death was a result of a suicide or a homicide. The man's identity has not been released.

"At this point in our investigation, we have not made a full determination until the autopsy. However, our theory in the investigation indicates that the injuries could have been self-inflicted," said NYPD Manhattan North Borough Commander Raul Stephenson.

The playground was closed for the rest of the day Monday.