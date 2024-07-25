Bodies of man and woman found inside Brooklyn building

The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a Brooklyn residential building Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a wellness check just before 10:20 a.m. at 640 Ditmas Avenue in Kensington.

When they arrived, officers found the two people "unconscious and unresponsive," according to the NYPD. Paramedics pronounced both people dead on the scene.

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death and police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not released the identities of the two people pending notifications to their family. No further information was made available.