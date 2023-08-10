Suffolk County

Boat crashes into West Fire Island home killing one aboard

Two people were aboard the boat at the time of the crash with one being pronounced dead at the scene

By Brad Luck

Suffolk County police are investigating after a 26-foot powerboat flew out of the water and crashed into the deck of a home on West Fire Island Thursday morning, police said.

Two men were on board the boat at the time of the crash, according to authorities. One of the people was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deadly crash happened around 7:35 a.m., Islip Fire Department First Assistant Chief Jared Gunst told News 4.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the crash happened. The home is only accessible by boat from the Great South Bay.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said they have not determined which of the men was operating the boat at the time of the crash. The boat had left an undetermined location in Babylon.

A boat crashed into a house on West Fire Island
Chopper 4

Video from Chopper 4 appeared to show the boat on its side and significant damage to the structure's porch.

Local

New York City 10 mins ago

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in the Flatiron District closes its doors, moving to new location

news 47 mins ago

How Van Leeuwen turned a $60,000 investment into a $300,000-a-day ice cream empire

The 47-year-old survivor told first responders he lost consciousness but was able to eventually call 911, Gunst said.

Rescuers needed to commandeer a golf cart to move the survivor to a boat so he could get to a hospital, according to the fire department.

The boat may have been traveling at a high rate of speed and may have gone airborne, Gunst said.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew YorkLong Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us