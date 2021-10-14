Big Apple Welcomes Back NYC Wine and Food Festival After Pandemic Hiatus

What to Know The Big Apple is welcoming back the New York City Wine & Food Festival after the major event celebrating the world of gastronomy was put on pause last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 14th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) kicks off Thursday and will run until Oct. 17.

The popular event, which draws about 45,000 fans annually, was put on pause last year at the height of New York City's fight against COVID-19.

However, this year it is back with more than 65 events scheduled to take place over the four days across the city, with more than 400 restaurants, bars and celebrity chefs and 100 sponsors participating.

"This festival is amazing [with] over 65 events," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday during his daily press conference. "There's tastings, there's intimate dinners, peer parties, brunches, there's so much going on. There's something for everyone. But, here is what I love most about this festival, the people involved who make this happen, care about their fellow New Yorkers and they aren't just giving back, they are giving back 100 percent literally."

NYCWFF celebrates the New York hospitality industry by providing a platform for participating chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs to promote their businesses.

Additionally, NYCWFF also looks to provide aid to organizations in the area that help those with food insecurity. This year all of the net proceeds from NYCWFF will go to benefit God's Love We Deliver and Food Bank For New York City. To date, the festival has raised more than $13.8 million for its charitable causes, according to event organizers.

Recovered ingredients from NYCWFF 2019 helped provide 31,000 meals to those in need.

While NYCWFF is back in the Big Apple, it will look a bit different due to COVID-19 protocols.

To ensure the safety of festival participants and staff, all attendees must provide proof of full vaccination status and complete a health screening survey.

Additionally, the festival has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR, to provide secure, digital proof of COVID-related health insights via the free mobile app.

Renowned celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito joined the mayor Thursday morning to talk about the festival, describing it as "exciting."

"I really appreciate the opportunity to join the festival as it makes its triumphant return to New York City," he said. "Very exciting times."