Here's a list of Biden's pardons on his final day in office

President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”

“Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said.

Last month, he pardoned his son, Hunter for tax and gun crimes.

Biden issued blanket pardons for his brother James and his wife, Sara, his sister Valerie and her husband, John Owens, and his brother Francis.

Earlier, he issued a slew of pardons and commutations, including for aides and allies that have been targeted by Donald Trump. None have been charged with any crimes. See the full list of presidential pardons below.

Who did Biden pardon his last day in office?

Brother James Biden and his wife, Sara

Sister Valerie and her husband, John Owens

Brother Francis

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Fauci was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health for nearly 40 years, including during Trump's term in office, and later served as Biden’s chief medical adviser until his retirement in 2022. He helped coordinate the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and raised Trump's ire when he resisted Trump's untested public health notions.

Retired Gen. Mark Milley: Milley, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has called Trump a fascist and has detailed Trump’s conduct around the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jan. 6. Committee members and staff: The committee spent 18 months investigating Trump. It was led by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who later pledged to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris and campaigned with her against Trump. The committee’s final report found that Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.

