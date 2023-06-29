Manhattan

Biden, DeSantis to visit NYC today for separate events; increased security expected

Midtown Manhattan is bracing for a presidential visit -- which includes added security measures.

By Erica Byfield

What to Know

  • Midtown Manhattan is bracing for a presidential visit -- which includes added security measures.
  • President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in New York City Thursday afternoon.
  • Aside from Biden, Republican presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expected in Downtown Manhattan Thursday afternoon, as well.

Midtown Manhattan is bracing for a presidential visit -- which includes added security measures.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in New York City Thursday afternoon.

Aside from Biden, Republican presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expected in Downtown Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

DeSantis' New York City appearance coincides with his attempt to boost his popularity on the campaign trail, but the Florida governor continues to be behind former president Donald Trump, who is facing numerous legal cases.

DeSantis made headlines Wednesday, saying that if he is elected president, he will close four major federal agencies: education, commerce, energy and the IRS.

As for Biden, his trip in centered on what he has coined as "Bidenomics." He will be participating in a live interview with MSNBC Thursday. After that, he has some campaign receptions programmed in the city. This comes after a recent NBC News poll found that 38% of Americans surveyed approve the president's handling of the economy.

In a speech in Chicago Wednesday, the president spoke about his economic agenda.

"The economy grows from the middle out, and the bottom up, instead of just the top down," he said. "When that happens everybody does well."

