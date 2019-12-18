Vision Zero

Bicyclist Hit, Killed by School Bus Full of Kids in Central Park

NYC bike death toll in 2019 now nearly triple 2018

BB5385-001
Getty Images

Cyclist in silhouette on urban road, low section (blurred motion)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A school bus full of kids struck and killed a bicyclist in Central Park Wednesday morning, authorities said, adding to this year's grim death toll for bike deaths in the city.

The bus, which was carrying 14 kids, struck a 50-year-old man just before 8 a.m. on the 96th Street Transverse. None of the kids were injured, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai.

The NYPD said there were no arrests and no sign of criminality.

This marks at least the 29th cyclist death in the city in 2019, based on data from advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. That's nearly triple what was reported in 2018, even as Mayor de Blasio has aggressively pushed safety measures for bike riders.

New York City Oct 24

NYC Adjusting Traffic Lights to Help Commutes for Cyclists — Not Cars — Move Smoother

New York City Nov 9

Cyclist Killed by Hit-and-Run Dump Truck Driver in Manhattan: Police

This article tagged under:

Vision Zerocentral park
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us