Bicyclist Hit, Killed by School Bus Full of Kids in Central Park

A school bus full of kids struck and killed a bicyclist in Central Park Wednesday morning, authorities said, adding to this year's grim death toll for bike deaths in the city.

The bus, which was carrying 14 kids, struck a 50-year-old man just before 8 a.m. on the 96th Street Transverse. None of the kids were injured, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai.

The NYPD said there were no arrests and no sign of criminality.

This marks at least the 29th cyclist death in the city in 2019, based on data from advocacy group Transportation Alternatives. That's nearly triple what was reported in 2018, even as Mayor de Blasio has aggressively pushed safety measures for bike riders.