Beloved Telemundo 47 Anchor Edgardo del Villar Passes After Battle With Cancer

Edgardo del Villar, the beloved Telemundo 47 anchor who publicly waged a brave battle with brain cancer over the last two years, passed on Sunday.

“Edgardo del Villar was a talented journalist and gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen. We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration and we loved him,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47. “Our station family extends condolences to Edgardo’s mother, his siblings, his wife Carolina – and his beloved daughter, Dana."

When Edgardo joined Telemundo 47, we knew Edgardo as a talented journalist and gifted storyteller – all with a smile that lit up the screen. We all saw that for ourselves – and so much more.

One of the first things he did when he arrived was incredibly selfless - volunteer to teach computer skills to the less fortunate. He did this out of the public spotlight, driven only by his desire to give back to the community he loved.

However, it was just over a year ago that we saw another side of Edgardo – an unbreakable resolve to defeat the impossible. He refused to give up in the face of a fast-spreading and fully incurable disease. He pushed himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all. He was our inspiration – and we loved him.

There are so many special memories that we all hold. His daily grand entrance and the warm welcomes he offered to everyone he encountered. Cheering for Mexico at the Health Expo’s World Cup viewing party. The Mexican Day Parade in Passaic. Throwing out the first pitch for the Staten Island Yankees.

These are the moments who made Edgardo such a special person – and the ones that we can all fondly remember. We were all truly fortunate to share this journey with this remarkable spirit. And we all shared a deep love for him; one that was equally returned and selflessly shared back with all of us.

We are setting up a “virtual guestbook” where the community can offer their condolences and share their memories. This will go online today at telemundo47.com/Edgardo.