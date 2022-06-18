East River

Belgian Firefighter Dies in NYC Fire Department Boat Crash

A firefighter from Belgium died while riding on a New York City fire department boat that collided with a charter boat, city fire officials said Saturday.

The FDNY boat was in the East River when the collision occurred Friday night. A FDNY firefighter and three civilians were also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials did not release the identity of the Belgian firefighter but the New York Daily News reported that he had befriended FDNY officials a few years ago.

It was not immediately clear why the firefighter was on the boat and the cause of the collision.

