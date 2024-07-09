Bacteria closes 2 Long Island beaches, as algae blooms close beaches in Westchester, Putnam

Two beaches on Long Island were closed due to bacteria levels, while harmful algae blooms in Hudson Valley lakes closed beaches there as well — all during a hot spell that isn't expected to end anytime soon.

The Suffolk County Health Department closed Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Bayport Beach in Bayport on Tuesday after bacteria levels were higher than what it deemed acceptable, officials said. The beaches will remain closed until additional testing shows the bacteria levels have subsided, the health department said, though it was not clear when that might occur.

The county health commissioner, Dr. Gregson Pigott, said swimming in the bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Meanwhile, in Westchester County, two beaches at Mohegan Lake were closed Tuesday as a result of the harmful algae bloom there. The swim areas at Mohegan Colony Association and Mohegan Beach Park District, the only county-regulated beaches on the lake, were closed as a "precautionary measure," according to Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

"Harmful Algae Blooms are more prevalent during hot days when water temperatures rise, leading to increased bacteriological growth rates," Dr. Amler said.

The county said that the beaches will reopen when the algae completely clears out of the swimming area, which will be tested further in coming days.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There were also beaches up in Putnam County closed as well due to algae blooms. Those beaches include:

Barger Pond Beach

Carraras Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Jackson Beach, at Putnam Lake

North Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Singers Beach, at Lake Peekskill

Warren Beach, at Putnam Lake

Officials said the algae bloom can be different colors, including blue-green, green, yellow, brown or red.There also may be scum at the water's surface or at the shore line. An algae bloom can also look like paint was spilled on the water, the county's department of health said.