Queens

Baby Dies in NYC House Fire

No injuries were immediately reported, but it was a dramatic scene, video showed

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 1-year-old boy died in a raging house fire in Queens overnight that saw flames leap from a top-floor window, authorities say.

The NYPD identified the victim in the Jamaica house fire as Jason Eli. Fire officials responding to a call about the blaze on 106th Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday encountered heavy flames.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder to access the flaming window. Police say the baby was found on one of the upper floors. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

