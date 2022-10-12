Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say

A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say.

Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.

In the September case, cops allege Placios got into an argument with three other men at McDonald's on Delancey Street and pulled an ax from his backpack. He allegedly started menacing them with it inside the fast-food restaurant as other customers tried to avoid the chaos, video shows.

No one was hurt, but police say there was property damage. Cops also allegedly found another knife in Placios' backpack. He was charged with three counts of menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.

McDonald's issued a statement at the time saying the safety of its customers and crew is always its top priority.

"We are shocked by these acts of violence committed in our restaurant, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation," McDonald's Restaurant Owner-Operator Paul Hendel said.

No information on an attorney for Placios was immediately available Tuesday.