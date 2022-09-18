lower east side

Man Pulls Ax on Trio During Argument in Manhattan McDonald's: Cops

Police say another weapon was found in his backpack, too

A 31-year-old Bronx man was arrested for allegedly pulling an ax from his backpack during an argument with three other men at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday.

It wasn't clear what sparked the argument, but Michael Placios allegedly took out the ax and threatened the men with it at the fast-food restaurant on Delancy Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt, but police say there was property damage. They also say they found another knife in Placios' backpack.

He is charged with three counts of menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

McDonald's issued a statement saying the safety of its customers and crew is always top priority.

"We are shocked by these acts of violence committed in our restaurant, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation," McDonald's Restaurant Owner-Operator Paul Hendel said.

