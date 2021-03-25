Automated Alarm Was Offline in Nursing Home Destroyed by Deadly Blaze, Sources Say

What to Know A massive blaze destroyed a Rockland County nursing home early Tuesday, killing one resident and one firefighter

The facility said it had 112 residents living there at the time of the fire, and has accounted for all of them

The fire was intense enough to cause parts of the building to collapse

Two days after a massive blaze destroyed a New York nursing home and killed two people, investigators are looking into why the facility's automated alarm system was offline at the time of the fire.

Multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the investigation tell News 4 that the automated alarm system was not connected to the county's central dispatch when the fire broke out, meaning someone in the facility had to call 911 and report the fire manually.

It is not clear, however, if that caused any delay in the response to the deadly blaze.

Owners of the facility were not immediately available to comment on the status of the alarm system.

Rockland County volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd was one of two casualties in the blaze that gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley early Tuesday. A resident, whose identity has not been released, died as well.

Officials say Lloyd was one of the first firefighters to arrive at the scene. He was on the third floor trying to put out the flames when he became disoriented and eventually trapped there. Lloyd was last heard from when he issued a mayday call, and did not make it out of the building as it collapsed.

His body was found just before midnight Wednesday after a search crew with a rescue dog were unable to locate him Tuesday afternoon.

According to his father Calvin, Lloyd was his only son. Lloyd, 35, was also the father of two boys — Darius, 5, and Logan, who turned 6 Wednesday.

“That’s what hurts me so much, that those boys are going to miss him. They loved him so much. They loved him as much as I loved him,” said Calvin Lloyd.

“Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others. He searched as the building burned determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference. “His loss is devastating. There is no other way to put it. But I will tell you this: his loss and his heroism will never be forgotten.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Lloyd's children, which raised more than $276,000 in less than a day.

All the survivors had been accounted for and will be placed in a new home, Evergreen said in a statement.

According to Rockland County officials, smoke detector and sprinkler reports, which are not directly overseen by the Health Department but which were reviewed, were found in compliance by RCDOH when checked last in December 2019.

Denise Kerr, director of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, called the fire "an unspeakable tragedy," adding that home officials are cooperating with all state and local authorities as the investigation into the blaze continues, and they have launched their own internal investigation as well.

Kerr said in a later statement the center was inspected multiple times by the Department of Health and local authorities in 2020, and no citations or violations related to fire safety were found.