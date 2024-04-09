Attorneys for Nadine Menendez request delay in trial

Attorneys for Nadine Menendez, the wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, are requesting a two-month delay in the start of her corruption trial.

In a court filing, the attorneys said she was recently diagnosed with a "serious medical condition."

In their request to Judge Sidney Stein, Menendez's attorneys did not reveal her the specifics of her medical condition. They did say it would require surgery and "possibly significant recovery" time.

The bribery trial for Menendez, her husband, and two New Jersey businessmen, was scheduled to start on May 6.

All have pled not guilty.

A fifth defendant, Jose Uribe, pled guilty to bribery charges last month and will be sentenced in June.