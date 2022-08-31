Attacker Bashes Man With Baseball Bat on Brooklyn Street, As 2 Others Throw Punches

New video shows a brutal attack on a man walking along a Brooklyn street, as one of the suspects is seen repeatedly bashing the victim with a baseball bat, according to police.

The attack occurred just before 3 p.m. on July 31, as the 31-year-old victim was walking near Saint Johns' Place and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights. Police said that the man got into an argument with three others before one of the men he was disputing with swung the bat and hit him in the face.

The two other men seen in the video then punched the victim multiple times before he was able to cross the street and get away from them. The suspects took off shortly after, while the critically injured victim was taken to Kings County Hospital with a severe cut to his face, as well as swelling.

The suspect who was seen wielding the baseball bat appeared to have been a minor, according to police. The other two suspects appeared to be older.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.