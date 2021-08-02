At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena

One person was seen taken on a stretcher following a brawl at a doubleheader soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday.

At least a dozen police officers broke up large crowds that appeared to have gotten into a fight over a flag at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison. It's unclear how many people in total were hurt but one witness told NBC New York that it was a bloody scene that would have been worse had the police not intervened.

The crowds were leaving international soccer matches between Club Deportivo Olimpia vs. Futbol Club Motagua and Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs. America de Cali S.A.

Willie Mae Brown said she lives in an apartment complex across the street from the soccer stadium and recorded the fight from her balcony. Her cellphone video shows the beginning of the fight with a flag tug of war in the street. She said she believes that is what sparked the brawl.

There has been no word on the number of arrests.