At Least 6 People Shot, One Fatally, in Drive-by Near Brooklyn Park: Police

A man was killed and at leave five other people were injured in the latest incident of gun violence in New York City late Wednesday.

The NYPD says a white sedan pulled up close to the group of victims who were outside at 285 Hawthorne Street, just a few blocks from Brooklyn's Prospect Park, before 10:30 p.m. and someone inside opened fire, striking six people.

One man, 23, was shot in the chest and died after he was transported to the hospital. Three others, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man and woman, were shot in the leg. A 28-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in his back, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police did not provide other details.

An investigation is ongoing.

