At least 4 people hurt in Brooklyn shooting, 1 suspect on the loose: Sources

Police have three suspects in custody reportedly responsible for afternoon gun violence in a Brooklyn neighborhood that sent four victims to a local hospital, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

A fourth suspect remains in the wind after the group took off from the Bed-Stuy shooting scene, but crashed their car a short distance later, the sources said.

The gun shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Park Avenue near the Sumner Houses. At least one of the people shot was said to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources said the four gun shot victims range in age between 21 and 34; three are man, one is a woman. The youngest victim was critically hurt after being shot twice in the chest, they said.

The four suspects did not manage to get far -- Myrtle Avenue and Throop Avenue -- before crashing the car and trying to take off on foot. Sources said the three in custody were picked up a block away on Vernon Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.