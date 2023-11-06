At least 2 people struck by car in Brooklyn, police say; driver in custody

A teenager and a man were injured after they were struck by a 20-year-old driver on a Brooklyn street, according to police.

The driver of a black BMW was heading west on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after midnight Monday when she struck a 19-year-old woman walking near Tompkins Avenue, police said. The victim suffered critical head injuries and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

A 32-year-old man riding a bicycle was also hurt, but his injuries were considered less severe, according to police.

Witnesses told NBC New York they stopped the driver from leaving the scene. She was taken into custody, but information on charges was not immediately available.