At Least 1 Dead, Multiple Hurt in Early Morning Brooklyn Fire: FDNY

At least one person died and several are hurt, including a firefighter, following a multi-alarm fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in a two-story building in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire shortly before 5 a.m. on East 95th Street. The fire reached two alarms -- prompting 25 units of about 106 members to respond in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Within the hour the fire was placed under control at around 5:46 a.m.

According to FDNY Chief Stephen Moro, at least seven people were hurt, with one eventually dying and one in serious condition. Additionally, one firefighter sustained serious burns to the neck but is in stable condition.

Moro went on to say that the fire started on the first floor, but an open door allowed the fire to extend through the hallway, stairwell, and up to the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.