Aspiring ‘world-class' dancer from NYC identified as customer in Stew Leonard's cookie death

What to Know Órla Baxendale died Jan. 11 of anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction to a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by the supermarket chain Stew Leonard's at two of its Connecticut locations

The cookie contained peanuts that were not listed as part of the ingredients. Stew Leonard's issued a recall this week for the cookie, which were sold under its brand name in Danbury and Newington

In that recall, Stew Leonard's states that the cookies contained peanuts, but the manufacturer did not disclose the ingredient. A lawyer for the manufacturer, Cookies United, says the company sent emails to 11 Stew Leonard's employees in July advising them of the recipe change

The New York woman who died after eating mislabeled cookies from Stew Leonard's in Connecticut has been identified as a 25-year-old from the UK who moved to the city to pursue her dream career as a world-class dancer, her family's lawyers said in a statement.

Órla Baxendale "tragically" died Jan. 11 of anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction to a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold by the supermarket chain Stew Leonard's, the statement said. The cookie contained peanuts that were not listed as part of the ingredients.

"Órla's family, devastated by this unimaginable loss, wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and tributes from around the world." the lawyers' statement on their behalf said. "She was a radiant and brave soul who pursued her dreams relentlessly, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and the global dance community mourning the loss of this extraordinary individual," the statement continued.

Stew Leonard's, which has three locations in Connecticut, issued a recall earlier this week for the Florentine Cookies, which were sold under the Stew Leonard's brand name at stores in Danbury and Newington.

In that recall, Stew Leonard's states that the cookies contained peanuts, but the manufacturer did not disclose the ingredient. A lawyer for the manufacturer, Cookies United, says the company sent emails to 11 Stew Leonard's employees in July, saying that the chocolate Florentine cookie and vanilla Florentine cookie now contain peanuts.

NBC CT Responds reached out to Stew Leonard’s for comment and president and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said in a video that the company’s chief safety officer was never notified that the cookies contained peanuts.