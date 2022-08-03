Arrest Made in Woman's Murder at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building: Cops

What to Know An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 39-year-old woman found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.

Mark Small, 55, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Marivel Estevez, Nassau Police say.

Neighbors said that Estevez worked in the building, The Allure of Mineola. It is unclear how, or if, Estevez and Small knew each other.

Mark Small, 55, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Marivel Estevez, Nassau police say.

Attorney information for Small was not immediately known.

Neighbors said that Estevez worked in the building, The Allure of Mineola, and would often give tours of the facility to new residents. She lived in a fifth-floor apartment in the complex.

Cops found her body Saturday during a wellness check, officials said, though it's unclear who asked police to conduct it.

The Allure of Mineola is described on its website as a five-star building with hotel-inspired features, but it was grief and concern among neighbors that filled the hallways after the woman's death.

Resident Eric Greenberg said the woman was "so sweet, so nice" and said it was horrible to learn of her death.

"She was just a warm presence in this building," Greenberg said.

Those who live in The Allure said the victim was listed as working in the building's marketing department and that she planned events. Detectives were seen leaving the complex Monday with bags of possible evidence in hand.

A spokesperson for Allure says the company is cooperating with police and will continue to do so as the investigation unfolds.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive or any suspects, telling residents the woman's death was an isolated incident. But with so few details, some residents find little solace in their assurances.

"I don't know how safe I feel living over here right now. We definitely need more security," said one resident.

Another said that there have been "issues of people getting robbed in the parking lot."

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

