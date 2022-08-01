Mystery Surrounds Deadly Shooting of Woman Inside Long Island Luxury Apartment Building

A murder mystery is unfolding on Long Island, after a woman was found shot to death inside her apartment — leaving police and neighbors wondering who killed her, and why.

The Allure of Mineola is described on its website as a five-star building with hotel-inspired features, but for many in the building on Monday, the luxury apartments were filled only with grief and concern. It comes after a 39-year-old woman was found by police dead in her fifth floor apartment on Saturday during a wellness check.

Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the building, and would often give tours of the facility to new residents.

"She was so sweet, so nice. So horrible to hear what happened to her. She was just a warm presence in this building," said resident Eric Greenberg.

Those who live in the building said she was listed as working in the buildings marketing department, and would plan events for them.

It's unclear what led up to the discovery, or why a wellness check was being conducted. Detectives left the scene Monday evening with bags of possible evidence in hand.

A spokesperson for Allure released a statement saying that they will "continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues."

Police have not said anything about a possible motive or any possible suspects, telling residents only that it was an isolated incident. But that's not exactly comforting for some who live there.

"I don't know how safe I feel living over here right now. We definitely need more security," said one resident. Another said that there have been "issues of people getting robbed in the parking lot."

An investigation into the death is ongoing.