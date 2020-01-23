Arrest Made in Deadly Shooting on New Jersey Highway: Source

What to Know Two people were shot on I-80 in Lodi, New Jersey early Saturday, police say

One of the victims died

A news conference on what a source described as an arrest in the case is expected later Thursday

An arrest has been made in the New Jersey highway shooting over the weekend that killed one person and injured another, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case tells News 4.

No other details on the person in custody in Saturday's shooting in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Lodi were immediately available. Law enforcement authorities in the Garden State plan a briefing later Thursday.

The name of the victims have yet to be released, and there were no details on the condition of the survivor. The shooting briefly shut down a portion of I-80 near the on-ramp from Route 17 as police investigated.