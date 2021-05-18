Arrest Made in Bronx McDonald's Shooting That Left 17-Year-Old Dead, 4 Others Injured

The suspect police believe to be responsible for a shooting that killed a 17-year-old and left four others injured in the Bronx over the weekend has been arrested.

Luis Cruz was arrested just before 11 p.m. Monday, police said. He faces murder, manslaughter and weapon possession charges. Attorney information for the 18-year-old Cruz was not immediately available.

The shooting happened outside of a McDonald's on Webster Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

Responding officers found the 17-year-old victim, later identified as Armanis Valdez, unresponsive at the scene of the shooting with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The four other victims, three men and a woman between the ages of 24 and 31, had already left the scene by the time police had arrived. Police said the victims walked to a nearby hospital, each with a leg wound.

Police have not released an official motive but believe an argument broke out before the gunfire.

An investigation is ongoing.