Animal Adventure Park

April the Giraffe, Whose Calf Birth Captivated the World, Dies at NY Park

April became a viral sensation when the park set up a livestream of her during her pregnancy in 2017

Pregnant Giraffe
AP

April the Giraffe, the beloved animal that captured the world's attention in 2017 delivering birth to her calf, has died at the age of 20, the Animal Adventure Park announced Friday.

The 20-year-old giraffe was euthanized at her home in Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, after a worsening arthritis condition and "in accordance with the recommendations of her veterinary team," the zoo said.

"At the celebrated age of 20 years old, April was in her golden years, with the captive management life expectancy averaging 20-25 years, far greater than the average lifespan of 10-15 years in the wild," the park wrote on Facebook.

"Over the past year, accommodations were made and treatments performed, including yard substrate changes, installation of a state-of-the-art padded barn flooring system, coupled with farrier work, dietary and medical changes. April’s most recent veterinary exam identified the acceleration of April’s condition, prompting the determination that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action," the park continued.

The park set up a livestream of her during her pregnancy in 2017 but it dragged on for weeks, drawing intense speculation and millions of eyeballs. Finally, people across the world watched the birth of the calf, who was dubbed Tajiri, on April 15.

April became a mother of five in 2019 when she gave birth to Azizi, who tragically died in October 2020 of an "unexpected and unpreventable" condition.

April was taken to the Cornell University Veterinary School for a necropsy, the zoo said. Once the necropsy is completed, April will be cremated and returned to Animal Adventure Park.

This story is developing.

