Another person dies at Rikers as NYC votes on bill aimed to shorten jail stays

What to Know Another person in custody on Rikers Island was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to the New York City Department of Correction.

The Department of Correction has not released the name of the person who was discovered unresponsive Thursday morning, and the cause of death is still to be determined by the medical examiner's investigation.

This latest development brings the death toll at the troubled jail complex to nine this year, according to the New York Daily News.

Another person in custody on Rikers Island was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to the New York City Department of Correction.

This latest development brings the death toll at the troubled jail complex to nine this year, according to the New York Daily News. The Department of Correction has not released the name of the person who was discovered unresponsive Thursday morning, and the cause of death is still to be determined by the medical examiner's investigation.

Nineteen deaths occurred in New York City jails in 2022, according to the Board of Corrections, the oversight agency required to investigate these deaths.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The City Council has legally mandated the jail complex that has been plagued by reports of violence, overcrowding and dysfunction to close by the end of August 2027. With over 86% of the jail population consisting of people who have not been convicted but are awaiting trials, a recent report found that a quarter of them were not being brought to court on time -- leading to longer stays.

The Daily News reported that the inmate had been in Rikers custody for seven days.

"For too many New Yorkers, Rikers is a death sentence," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in reaction to the news. "An intervention is needed to end this cycle of violence and death. Receivership presents its own challenges, but it's clear New York City can't do this alone."

To address the issue, the City Council on Thursday is set to vote on a bill that would require the Department of Correction to record interactions where incarcerated individuals are informed of their scheduled court appearance. Bill 1094-A would also require the DOC to provide real-time updates on when the inmate leaves the facility to meet their defense attorneys.