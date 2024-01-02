Boy with autism reported missing from Brooklyn school

Police are looking for a 12-year-old nonverbal boy with autism they say disappeared from his Brooklyn school Tuesday.

Cops say the school told them the boy, identified as Andrew Burney, went out an emergency side door at PS 369 on State Street in Boerum Hill around 12:30 p.m. He was wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

84 Pct is attempting to locate Andrew Burney, Autistic - None Verbal 11 y/o, M/B, 5’ slim build, wearing grey sweater, black pants. Last seen @ 12:25 pm leaving 383 State St. If located call 911 or the 84 Pct at 718 875-6811 pic.twitter.com/p7uwuqmD4O — NYPD 84th Precinct (@NYPD84Pct) January 2, 2024

“The safety of all of our students, especially our students with disabilities, is our top priority, which is why every school building has alarms on our doors and school safety agents at our front doors," the Department of Education said in a statement. "After a student exited the building through an emergency exit, the school immediately responded, and are working closely with NYPD and this student’s family to ensure their safe return home.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone who sees Burney is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

No other details were immediately available.