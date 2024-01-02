Brooklyn

Boy with autism reported missing from Brooklyn school

By NBC New York Staff

Police are looking for a 12-year-old nonverbal boy with autism they say disappeared from his Brooklyn school Tuesday.

Cops say the school told them the boy, identified as Andrew Burney, went out an emergency side door at PS 369 on State Street in Boerum Hill around 12:30 p.m. He was wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

“The safety of all of our students, especially our students with disabilities, is our top priority, which is why every school building has alarms on our doors and school safety agents at our front doors," the Department of Education said in a statement. "After a student exited the building through an emergency exit, the school immediately responded, and are working closely with NYPD and this student’s family to ensure their safe return home.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone who sees Burney is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklynmissing
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us