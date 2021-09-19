Bronx

Man Killed, 11-Year-Old Injured After Four Shot in Bronx Park During Celebration: Police

Police are on the hunt for the gunman who shot four people — including an 11-year-old — at a celebration in a Bronx park.

Bullets started flying inside Claremont Park Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. after an argument, according to police. An 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, and was hospitalized. He is expected to recover.

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and later died at the hospital. Another man was shot in the leg and walked to the hospital, while a 24-year-old woman was shot twice in torso, and was listed in critical condition.

Police have not named any suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

