Amid surge in Central Park robberies, another robbery occurs Tuesday night

As police begin increasing patrols in and around Central Park amid a 200% increase in robberies there, another robbery occurred Tuesday night.

Two victims were approached by a two men who robbed them of a chain and vape pen on around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The NYPD said the robbery happened near West 62nd Street and West Drive, and the search for suspects is underway.

No injuries were reported in the latest incident with comes as NYPD data shows robberies in the park are three times higher in 2024 than 2023.

Police are looking for a suspect from a robbery Tuesday morning. That robbery occurred at the plaza on the southeastern edge of the park at 59th Street and 5th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Police said three people were walking together when they were approached by a group of four, and one person within that approaching group simulated having a firearm. One of the suspects took a pair of AirPods and a chain, and as the group took off three were arrested, but one got away, according to police.

Police said no one was injured in the Tuesday morning robbery, part of a continuing troubling trend this year.

Within the more than 800 acres of Central Park, robberies are up 200% so far in 2024 with 30 occurring this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year, according to NYPD data.

"Multiple people surrounding people, robbing them knifepoint, gunpoint, sometimes just forcibly robbing people, so it’s a problem that we’ve got to get on top of," Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard tells NBC New York.

"It's scary," said Harry Lawton of Williamsburg. "It's awful and scary."

The NYPD said it is increasing patrols, adding cameras throughout the park, and launching drones to cover more ground.

"You can't have a camera everywhere and see the whole place, however we’ve done it before ,and we expect to push these numbers back down and make sure people understand Central Park is safe," Sheppard said.