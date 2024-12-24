Air Travel

American Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop; major delays reported

It couldn't come at a more inopportune time

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

American Airlines says a nationwide ground stop for its flights has been lifted, though travelers are advised to expect mass disruptions on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it was lifted around 8 a.m.

The airline had said earlier Tuesday that a technical issue was responsible for the ground stop.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," a statement from the airline said.

The problems come on the morning of Christmas Eve, which is expected to set a travel record, according to the AAA.

Long lines appeared to be building up at airports across the country as other travels reported having boarded and left the gate only to be forced to return to the gate -- and possibly deplane. Many said they had connecting flights.

No other details were immediately available.

American Airlines said later Tuesday it was noticing improvement and flights were starting to board. Residual delays are expected.

This article tagged under:

Air Travel
