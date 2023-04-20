NY DMV Warns 150K Driver's Licenses Are at Risk of Imminent Suspension Over Policy Lapse

Nearly 150,000 New York drivers are at imminent risk of having their licenses suspended because of an old COVID-19 policy lapse, the state DMV warned Thursday.

The pandemic rule in question allowed motorists to defer, but not skip, their vision test for renewal. If your license expired between March 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021, and you renewed online by self-certifying that requirement, you are one of the affected people. Submit your vision test requirement new or risk immediate suspension, the DMV says.

The DMV has sent notices to impacted drivers over the last two years but upped the ante on the urgency of the messaging recently, with time running out.

Don't want your license suspended? Here's what you have to do:

First, pass a vision test. It has to be one that certifies your vision can "keep our roadways safe," the DMV says.

If you pass a vision test by an approved provider (find a test location now), you do not have to send the vision test results, the provider will enter the results for you.

If you pass a vision test from a provider that is not approved to be in DMV's Vision Registry, your provider must complete a Vision Test Report (MV-619) and you must submit it to the DMV.

Second, submit your completed report.

Electronically: Fill out and submit a short webform using the information on your completed Vision Test Report (MV-619).

By Mail: Do not send anything other than your completed MV-619 to this address: License Production Bureau, PO Box 2688-ESP, Albany, NY 12220-0668, Attn: Vision Registry

You can also get tested at your local DMV. Get more information here.