Brooklyn Museum

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bring ‘Giants' exhibition from the Dean Collection to Brooklyn Museum

By Lynise Olivacce

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) are set to showcase their first major exhibition "Giants," encompassing art by Black diasporic artists from their Dean Collection at the Brooklyn Museum.

Supporting their philosophy, artists supporting artists, the married couple is showcasing noble artists including Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley and Nina Chanel Abney. The exhibition also includes work by Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, and Meleko Mokgosi.

The Deans holdings of these Giants' art was made as a means of keeping the legacy of the impact of these major artists, and to evoke inspiration from these Giants, and ultimately honoring Blackness.

"Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" opens Saturday, Feb. 10 and runs until July 7.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

For more information, visit the museum's website.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn MuseumAlicia Keys
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us