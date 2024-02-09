Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bring ‘Giants' exhibition from the Dean Collection to Brooklyn Museum

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Dean) are set to showcase their first major exhibition "Giants," encompassing art by Black diasporic artists from their Dean Collection at the Brooklyn Museum.

Supporting their philosophy, artists supporting artists, the married couple is showcasing noble artists including Gordon Parks, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lorna Simpson, Kehinde Wiley and Nina Chanel Abney. The exhibition also includes work by Derrick Adams, Arthur Jafa, and Meleko Mokgosi.

The Deans holdings of these Giants' art was made as a means of keeping the legacy of the impact of these major artists, and to evoke inspiration from these Giants, and ultimately honoring Blackness.

"Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys" opens Saturday, Feb. 10 and runs until July 7.

For more information, visit the museum's website.