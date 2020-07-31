Airbnb Suspends Dozens of NJ “Party Houses” as Pandemic Cases Rise

Airbnb is cracking down on "party houses" in New Jersey in the wake of a raucous event last weekend that attracted hundreds of guests and took local police hours to shut down.

The company said it was suspending or removing 35 listings in 25 cities throughout the state, primarily in North and Central Jersey.

“We stand with Governor Murphy, and we support his call to action to stop parties and promote behavior that respects the public’s health,” Chris Lehane, Airbnb's top spokesman, said in a statement.

Last Sunday police in Jackson Township needed five hours to break up a house party with as many as 700 guests; the homeowner told police he had rented the home out on Airbnb for the party.

Gov. Phil Murphy has warned the state is bracing for the possibility of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases following that event.