Air Quality Alert: check flight delays and cancellations in tri-state area airports

The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across the western provinces to Quebec could be felt as far away as the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Due to the air quality, the FAA has paused and delayed flights at certain area airports to mitigate the reduced visibility the region is experiencing.

"The FAA has taken steps to manage the flow of traffic into the New York City area due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke," the FAA said in a statement.

"Flights from the Upper Midwest and East Coast bound for LaGuardia International Airport have been paused," the FAA's statement went on to say. "Flights to Newark Liberty International Airport have been slowed."

If you are traveling, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also the status of your flight directly with the airline you are using.

Passengers are also asked to check fly.faa.gov for the latest developments.

Scroll down to see if your flight has been affected.

Remember to also check with Storm Team 4 to find out the latest weather conditions in the area.

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT
